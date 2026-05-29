Iloilo police rescue woman, child after armed domestic dispute

PERSONNEL of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) prevented possible harm to a 23-year-old woman and her minor daughter after responding to a domestic-related incident involving an armed man inside a restaurant in Barangay San Rafael, Mandurriao, Iloilo City, at 3:36 p.m. on May 28, 2026.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, Icpo director, commended the responding officers for peacefully resolving the situation and ensuring the safety of the victims.

“Their display of ‘Serbisyong Mabilis,’ professionalism, critical decision-making, and mental alertness during a highly sensitive situation reflects the kind of police service that the public deserves,” Parilla said.

Investigation showed that the suspect, identified only as alias Jo, 23, a laborer and resident of City Proper District, went to the workplace of his live-in partner, alias Ann, 23, a sales promo personnel and resident of Leganes, Iloilo.

The suspect reportedly asked the woman to return home with him along with their minor daughter. However, a misunderstanding developed between the couple while inside the establishment, drawing the attention of employees and customers.

Authorities said the situation escalated when the suspect allegedly displayed a bladed weapon, causing alarm among those inside the restaurant and posing a possible threat to the woman and her child.

Upon receiving the report, police officers immediately responded to the scene to secure the safety of the victims and prevent the incident from worsening.

Through the negotiation efforts of Police Executive Master Sergeant Gilbert Gimeno, Station Executive Senior Police Officer of Iloilo City Police Station 10, the suspect was persuaded to peacefully surrender.

The suspect also voluntarily yielded a stainless knife measuring approximately 12 inches long, including its handle.

Police subsequently took the suspect into custody for proper disposition and documentation.

The case was referred to the Women and Children Protection Desk for the appropriate filing of charges and further investigation. (Leo Solinap)