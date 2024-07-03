Iloilo police score big wins in anti-drug operations

ILOILO police achieved significant victories in their fight against illegal drugs through separate buy-bust operations conducted on July 1 and 3, 2024.

On July 1, at 4:18 p.m., police operatives conducted a buy-bust operation in Barangay Badiangan, Mina, Iloilo, which resulted in the apprehension of two high-value individuals (HVIs).

During the operation, a suspect was identified as alias Timor. 41, a resident of Barangay Janipa-an Central, Cabatuan, allegedly drew his firearm, leading to an armed conflict.

Though brought to the Iloilo Provincial Hospital (IPH) for medical attention, he was declared dead on arrival.

Police recovered approximately 730 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P4,964,000 from the suspects.

Alias Timor, known for previous murder and robbery cases, was seized with a .45 pistol loaded with a magazine.

Meanwhile, his companion, alias Erik, 48, a resident of Barangay Badiangan, Mina, Iloilo, is currently under police custody facing charges of violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

In another operation conducted at 6:40 a.m. on July 3 in Barangay Malico, Batad, Iloilo, police apprehended another HVI, alias Kent, 26, jobless, resident of Barangay Botongon, Estancia, Iloilo.

The successful operation in Batad was largely attributed to the information provided by the concerned citizens.

Alias Kent, who had been under police surveillance for over a month for operating in northern Iloilo, was found with approximately 100 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P680,000.

Police Colonel Bayan Razalan, director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) commended the operating teams for their exemplary performance.

He also expressed his gratitude to the vigilant residents of Batad whose cooperation led to the arrest of alias Kent.

"Your hard work and dedication to run after the drug peddlers in our beloved province of Iloilo is remarkable," Razalan said.

Razalan underscored the vital role of the community in providing crucial information that aids law enforcement. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)