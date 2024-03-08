Iloilo police seize over P10.7M shabu in drug busts

FIVE people were arrested, and P10.7 million worth of shabu were confiscated in separate drug busts conducted by personnel of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) in Iloilo City and Iloilo Province on Thursday, March 7, 2024.

In an operation conducted in Barangay Sto. Rosario, City Proper, Iloilo City around 12:50 p.m. Thursday, authorities arrested two high-value individuals (HVI) identified as alias Pada, 31, and alias Ceasar, 49.

Seized from the suspects were 1,500 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of P10.2 million.

The confiscated illegal drugs were found in various forms, including heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, a pack wrapped in green-coated aluminum foil, and knot-tied packages.

Around 5:50 p.m. of the same day, another drug bust was conducted, this time in Barangay Ortiz, City Proper, leading to the arrest of alias Buknoy, a 24-year-old pedicab driver identified as an HVI of the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Badac).

Recovered from Buknoy were 51 grams of shabu worth P346,800, along with buy-bust money and other non-drug items.

In the province, the Iloilo Provincial Police Office (Ippo) reported the arrest of two suspected drug personalities in separate buy-bust operations.

At 8:25 p.m. Thursday, alias Friday was nabbed in Barangay Daan Banwa, Estancia, Iloilo when an undercover police officer purchased a sachet of shabu from him.

Recovered from the suspect were five grams of shabu valued at P34,000.

Other items were also seized, including three sachets of shabu, a caliber .38 revolver, a blue Yamaha motorcycle, and various non-drug items.

Earlier that day, at 9:29 a.m., an operation led to the arrest of alias Ely, 42, in Sitio Taban, Barangay Manguining, Alimodian, Iloilo.

Alias Ely, a street-level individual, sold a sachet of shabu to an undercover officer in exchange for P2,500.

Authorities seized approximately 25 grams of shabu with a standard drug price of P170,000.

A search revealed 12 additional sachets containing shabu, buy-bust money, a hand grenade, and various non-drug items.

The arrested individuals will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of PRO 6, commended the operating units involved in the successful operations and expressed gratitude to the community for their continuous support.

He emphasized the unwavering dedication of the police force in the fight against illegal drug activities.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the operating units, especially the personnel involved in the successful operation. This remarkable accomplishment in drug enforcement shows your unwavering dedication and perseverance, which have led to a significant breakthrough in our ongoing battle against illicit drug activities," Wanky said.

The regional director expressed gratitude to the community for their support and urged swift action in confiscating large amounts of drugs to protect communities from the harmful effects of substance abuse.

"Let's continue to work together, PNP, other agencies, and the community, to ensure these illegal substances are removed from circulation and those responsible are brought behind bars as soon as possible," Wanky said. (Leo Solinap)