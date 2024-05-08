Iloilo police seize P1.29 million worth of shabu in Pavia raid

IN AN anti-drug operation conducted, police seized around 190 grams of suspected shabu with a drug price of approximately P1,292,000 in Barangay Mali-ao, Pavia, Iloilo, at 7:40 p.m. on May 7, 2024.

The target of the operation was identified by his alias Mon, 36, married, and a resident of Barangay Mali-ao.

Police records indicate that Mon is a high-value target and is included on the watchlist of the Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Council (Badac).

Records indicate that after Pavia MPS conducted a successful anti-drug operation on alias Mon at some point in 2016, he was found guilty of violating Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

He had taken advantage of probation, therefore he was no longer in prison.

Personnel from the Pavia Municipal Police Station (MPS) and the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) - Police Drug Enforcement Team (Pdeu) served Search Warrant No. SW39-08-2024, signed by Judge Victorino Oliveros Maniba of the Regional Trial Court Branch 39, 6th Judicial Region.

The warrant authorized the search for evidence related to violations of RA 9165.

The raid resulted in the confiscation of two knotted transparent plastic sachets and seven heat-sealed sachets containing suspected shabu, along with other non-drug items.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, Officer-in-Charge of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended the dedication and commitment of the Iloilo police officers involved in the successful operation.

He also emphasized the crucial part the Pavia community has played in the fight against illegal drugs.

"I commend the Station Drug Enforcement Team of Pavia MPS and Ippo Pdeu for this major drug accomplishment. Congratulations on a job well done! I also thank the Pavia community for their continued trust and cooperation. We greatly appreciate your unwavering support for our intensified campaign against illegal drugs," Razalan said.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office Western Visayas (PRO 6), likewise lauded the operating personnel for their efforts.

“I commend everyone who is involved in the implementation of this search warrant and it is praiseworthy that you confiscated the illegal drugs possessed by the subject. I encourage you to employ 'search warrant application and implementation' in our campaign to include in our fight against loose firearms," Wanky said.

The arrested suspect is currently under police custody and faces charges of violation of RA 9165. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)