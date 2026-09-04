Iloilo police seize P16.8M in shabu, arrest 42

THE Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) arrested 42 drug suspects and seized approximately 2,466 grams of shabu valued at over P16.8 million during a month-long campaign in August and a separate buy-bust in Pototan, Iloilo, on September 2, 2026.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, Ippo director, commended the operating units and emphasized that the campaign against illegal drugs will continue across the province.

“This notable accomplishment sends a clear message that our campaign against illegal drugs remains relentless and focused, with the continued support of our partner agencies and stakeholders. We will continue to strengthen our strategies and intensify our operations to ensure that those who choose to engage in illegal activities are held accountable and brought before the court of law,” Razalan said.

From August 1 to 31, the Ippo conducted 35 anti-illegal drug operations across Iloilo province, resulting in the arrest of 38 suspects and the confiscation of about 2,314 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P15.8 million.

Of the 38 suspects arrested during the August operations, police classified 24 as high-value individuals (HVIs) and 13 as street-level individuals (SLIs).

Among the operating units, the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit recorded the largest seizure, netting suspected illegal drugs valued at about P4.3 million.

The Balasan Municipal Police Station (MPS) followed with approximately P1.8 million worth of shabu, while the Dumangas MPS confiscated an estimated P1.6 million worth.

Police said those arrested in the August operations face charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The month-long drive was followed by another major operation on September 2, when the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit arrested four suspects and seized about 152 grams of shabu valued at P1.03 million in Barangay Rumbang, Pototan.

The operation was conducted at 5:35 p.m. by Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit Team 2, led by Police Major Dadje Delima, in coordination with the Pototan MPS and the Provincial Intelligence Unit.

Police identified the arrested suspects as alias "Boyboy," 31, an HVI; alias "Abog," 50, an SLI; alias "Bo," 59, an SLI; and alias "JJ," 27, an SLI, a call center agent.

All four suspects are residents of Barangay Rumbang, Pototan.

Another suspect, identified as alias "Romy," of legal age, and a resident of Barangay Rumbang, evaded arrest, police said.

Razalan commended the units involved in the Pototan operation, citing sustained intelligence gathering and inter-agency coordination.

“The successful operation underscores the commitment of the Ilonggo cops to our mandate to combat illegal drugs and other criminal activities. It also highlights the strong collaboration between the police, the community, and other law enforcement agencies. Rest assured that we will continue to pursue individuals monitored to be involved in illegal activities, and when evidence warrants, law enforcement operations will be conducted,” Razalan said.

The four arrested suspects are in the custody of the Pototan MPS pending the filing of formal charges.

Police added that Romy, who remains at large, will also be charged with violating RA 9165.

The Ippo said it will intensify anti-illegal drug operations across the province in line with the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas campaign for safer communities. (Leo Solinap)