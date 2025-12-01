Iloilo police seize P2.2M shabu, net 5 suspects

POLICE arrested five drug suspects, including three high-value individuals (HVIs), in two separate buy-bust operations in Dumangas and New Lucena, Iloilo on November 30, 2025.

The operations, conducted by units under the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), resulted in the seizure of an estimated P2.2 million worth of shabu.

Police said the first operation was carried out by the Station Drug Enforcement Team of Dumangas Municipal Police Station (MPS) around 4 p.m. in Barangay Rosario, Dumangas, Iloilo.

The team arrested four individuals and confiscated around 180 grams of shabu valued at P1,224,000.

Police arrested alias Joen, 43, and alias Kalbo, 33, both HVIs; and alias Patong, 38, and alias Em-em, 23, both classified as street-value individuals (SVIs).

All are residents of Barangay Rosario, Dumangas, Iloilo. Two other suspects, alias Nards (HVI) and alias Boy (SVI), both from the same barangay, escaped during the operation.

Investigators said the operation was initiated after concerned residents reported the suspects’ drug activities.

A three-month validation confirmed that the group allegedly sourced illegal drugs from Iloilo City before distributing them within Dumangas. All four arrested individuals are now detained at the Dumangas MPS and face charges for violating Republic Act 9165.

In New Lucena, the Provincial Drug Enforcement Team of Ippo, led by Police Major Dadje Delima, arrested alias Lehnel, 24, a resident of Barangay Poblacion.

Police said nearly a year of surveillance confirmed her alleged involvement in illegal drug distribution. She reportedly sourced drugs from Metro Manila before selling them in New Lucena.

The suspect is currently held at the New Lucena MPS and faces charges for violating RA 9165.

The operation, conducted around 5:30 p.m. in Barangay Poblacion, New Lucena, Iloilo, resulted in the arrest of another HVI and the recovery of about 145 grams of shabu worth P986,000.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended the operating teams for their performance and acknowledged the community’s role in helping police confirm drug-related activities in their areas.

“Ang madinalag-on nga operasyon sang Dumangas MPS batok sa ilegal nga droga, kag ang pagdakop sa apat ka mga persona nga nadalahig sa sining ilegal nga hilikuton, nagapamatuod sang dedikasyon sang aton Ilonggo Cops kag sang aton komunidad. Ginapasalamatan man naton ang padayon nga pagsalig kag suporta sang aton pumuluyo sa pagprotekta sang aton probinsya batok sa ilegal nga droga,” Razalan said regarding the Dumangas operation.

(The successful operation of the Dumangas MPS against illegal drugs, and the arrest of four persons involved in this illegal activity, testifies to the dedication of our Ilonggo Cops and our community. We also appreciate the continued trust and support of our people in protecting our province against illegal drugs.)

The Ippo, led by Razalan, said it remains committed to intensified anti-drug operations across the province to safeguard communities and maintain public safety. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)