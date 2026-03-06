Iloilo police seize P2.31M shabu, arrest 8

POLICE arrested eight drug personalities, including four high-value individuals (HVIs), and seized 340 grams of suspected shabu worth P2,312,000 in two buy-bust operations in Iloilo City on March 4, 2026.

The first operation occurred at 1:15 p.m. in Zone 6, Barangay Bakhaw, Mandurriao District.

Operatives arrested six suspects after discovering them in a pot session inside the residence of the main target, Luigi, 33. Also arrested were Cindy, 42; Jolien, 35; Noy, 31; Jo, 41; and Oca, 52.

Authorities recovered nine heat-sealed and four knot-tied transparent plastic sachets containing 140 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P952,000.

At 9:45 p.m., police conducted a second operation in Zone 3B, Barangay Calumpang, Molo District, resulting in the arrest of two HVIs identified as Sheila, 37, and Tomboy, 33. Sheila is an ex-convict for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165.

The team confiscated nine heat-sealed sachets and two knot-tied transparent plastic bags containing 200 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1,360,000.

The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) led the operations with support from the Regional Intelligence Unit (RIU), Philippine Drug Enforcement Group Special Operations Unit 6, and Iloilo City Police Station 4 under the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo).

Police are preparing cases for violation of RA 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, against the suspects.

The arrested individuals remain in police custody pending the filing of charges before the court.

Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), said the operations reflect the police force’s continued campaign against illegal drugs in the region.

“These successful operations underscore our relentless commitment to dismantling drug networks operating in Western Visayas. The arrest of high-value individuals and their cohorts sends a strong message that we will not allow illegal drugs to destroy our communities. We commend our operatives for their dedication and assure the public that PRO 6 will continue to intensify intelligence-driven operations in close coordination with our partner units and the community,” Ligan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)