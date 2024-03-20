Iloilo police seize P27M worth of drugs, arrest 120 in anti-drug operations

THE Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) has intensified its anti-drug operations, resulting in the confiscation of over P27 million worth of illegal drugs and the arrest of 120 drug personalities in the first three months of 2024.

From January 1 to March 19, 2024, Ippo conducted 91 operations that yielded a total of 4,025.84 grams of shabu with an estimated street value of P27,375,700.10.

Among those arrested were 25 high-value individuals (HVIs) involved in the illegal drug trade in Iloilo province.

Police Coronel Ronaldo P. Palomo, director of Ippo, commended the dedication and sacrifices of his personnel and highlighted the crucial role of the Ilonggo community in this success.

"Our successful anti-drug campaign reflects the commitment of our personnel in the field. Likewise, we owe the success of our every operation to the Ilonggos who support us," Palomo said.

Palomo highlights the importance of collaboration in creating a drug-free province for a peaceful and secure environment, free from the negative impacts of illegal drugs.

"Your continued support and cooperation greatly contribute towards achieving our mutual goal of creating a drug-free province where everyone can live in peace and security, and free from the harmful effects of illegal drugs," Palomo said.

On illegal gambling, Ippo conducted monitoring and operations that led to the arrest of individuals involved in illegal gambling activities.

Between January 1 and March 19, 2024, a total of 23 anti-gambling operations were carried out, leading to the arrest of 64 individuals. No amount was mentioned in the report.

Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky, regional director of the Police Regional Office-Western Visayas said this remains a challenge to the Iloilo Provincial Director, especially the illegal gambling.

"If they have no accomplishment within a week we will be formally sending them directives to intensify their efforts against illegal gambling," Wanky said.

Wanky mentioned that if he has not received any reports of illegal gambling for the week, he would need to explain.

"But If he cannot do his job anymore, he might as well recommend for his relieve," Wanky said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)