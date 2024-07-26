Iloilo police seize P340,000 worth of shabu, arrest suspect

A HIGH-VALUE individual (HVI) was arrested and over half a kilo of suspected shabu worth P340,000 was seized in a buy-bust operation conducted by the Batad Municipal Police Station (MPS) Drug Enforcement Team on July 25, 2024.

The operation took place around 4:50 p.m. in Barangay Binon-an, Batad, Iloilo.

The suspect, identified as alias Kubol, a jobless resident of the same barangay, was apprehended after allegedly selling illegal drugs to an undercover police officer.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) commended the Batad MPS for the successful operation.

Razalan also expressed gratitude for the continued support of the community in the fight against illegal drugs.

“This is a significant accomplishment in our campaign against illegal drugs. I commend the Batad MPS for their dedication and perseverance. We will continue to intensify our operations to rid our province of illegal drugs,” Razalan said.

Authorities initiated the operation in response to numerous reports from concerned citizens regarding the suspect's illicit drug activities.

Surveillance was conducted for almost a month, and it was determined that the suspect sourced his drug supply from the municipality of Estancia.

The suspect is now under the custody of the Batad MPS and will face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)