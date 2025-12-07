Iloilo police seize P3.4M shabu in Dumangas buy-bust

THE Provincial Drug Enforcement Team (PDEU) of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and seized about 505 grams of shabu valued at P3,434,000 during a buy-bust operation in Barangay PD Monforth North, Dumangas, Iloilo, around 4:30 p.m. on December 6, 2025.

The suspect, identified as alias Jenjen, 39, female, married, unemployed, and a resident of Barangay Lagubang, Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo, was taken into custody following a monthlong validation of reports linking her to illegal drug activities.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of Ippo, commended the PDEU for the operation and thanked residents for their support.

“Panginbulahan gid PDEU Team 2 sa sining madinalag-on nga operasyon kontra-ilegal nga droga kag ang pag-aresto sa sini nga drug personality, isa ka pamatuod sang pagbuligay sang aton mga Ilonggo Cops kag sang aton mga kasimanwa. Nagapasalamat gid ako sa padayon nga pagsalig kag suporta sang aton komunidad sa aton kapulisan diri sa probinsya,” Razalan said.

(Congratulations to PDEU Team 2 on this successful anti-illegal drugs operation and the arrest of this drug personality, a proof of the cooperation of our Ilonggo Cops and our fellow citizens. I am very grateful for the continued trust and support of our community to our police here in the province.)

Police Major Dadje Delima, PDEU team leader, said the operation stemmed from information provided by a concerned resident of Dumangas. Authorities monitored the suspect for nearly a month and confirmed reports that she allegedly sourced illegal drugs from Metro Manila and distributed them in Dumangas and nearby areas.

Following her arrest, she was turned over to the Dumangas Municipal Police Station and now faces charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Razalan said Ippo remains committed to sustaining its operations against illegal drugs to ensure the safety and security of communities across Iloilo Province. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)