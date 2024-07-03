Iloilo police seize P578,000 shabu in Pavia buy-bust operation

THE Pavia Municipal Police Station's (MPS) Drug Enforcement Team, in collaboration with various police units, successfully conducted an anti-drug buy-bust operation that resulted in the seizure of approximately 85 grams of suspected shabu and the arrest of two suspects on July 1, 2024.

An operation in Barangay Anilao, Pavia, Iloilo resulted in the confiscation of 85 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated standard drug price (SDP) of P578,000.

The suspects apprehended alias Poks, 48, owner of a vulcanizing store from Barangay Aganan, Pavia, Iloilo, who was considered a high-value individual (HVI), and, alias Nene, 31, an unemployed person living in Barangay Purok 4, Pavia, Iloilo, who is classified as a street-level individual (SLI).

Police Colonel Bayan Razalan, officer-in-charge of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), commended the personnel involved in the operation and reiterated their commitment to eradicating the drug menace in the province.

"This successful operation underscores the commitment of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office and its subordinate units in the relentless fight against illegal drugs. We appeal to the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities in their communities," Razalan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)