Iloilo police seized over P3.2M 'shabu' in week-long operations

THE Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) conducted "Birada Semana" from September 9 to 15, 2024, focusing on combating illegal drugs, wanted persons, gambling, fishing, quarrying, and loose firearms.

The Ippo arrested 18 drug personalities, including six high-value individuals (HVI), in 17 operations. Seized were 482.47 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P3,280,799.40.

Thirty-six manhunt operations resulted in the arrest of 35 wanted individuals, including nine most wanted persons.

Meanwhile, 37 individuals were arrested due to illegal gambling.

Under Oplan Tokhang Kontra Armas Luthang (T.K.A.L.), the IPPO recovered 37 firearms, including two confiscated during police operations, 29 voluntarily surrendered unlicensed firearms, and six firearms with expired licenses.

In four operations against illegal fishing, the police arrested seven individuals, impounded six fishing vessels, and confiscated fish worth P5,930.

Four drivers were apprehended, and four delivery trucks were seized in four separate operations targeting illegal quarrying. (SunStar Philippines)