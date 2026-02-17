Iloilo police seizes P44.8M 'shabu'

THE Iloilo Police Provincial Office (IPPO) confiscated 6,583.90 grams of shabu worth P44,807,679.96 and arrested 490 individuals in 2,392 law enforcement operations conducted from January 1 to February 14, 2026, as part of its sustained campaign against illegal drugs and other criminal activities across the province.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, provincial director of the IPPO, said these accomplishments reflect intensified police operations and strong community support.

“Nagapadayon ang aton agresibo nga kampanya batok sa kriminalidad para sa mas malinong, matawhay, kag mainuswagon nga probinsya. Ini nga mga madinalag-on nga operasyon nagapakita sang hugot nga kooperasyon sang pulisya kag komunidad. Ginapasalamatan ko ang publiko sa ila padayon nga pagsuporta kag ginapasalig ko nga ang IPPO magapadayon sa pagserbisyo nga may kaabtik, integridad, kag mabatyagan sang tagsa-tagsa,” Razalan stated.

(Our aggressive campaign against crime for a more peaceful and prosperous province continues. These successful operations demonstrate the close cooperation between the police and the community. I thank the public for their continued support, and I assure you that the IPPO will continue to serve with agility, integrity, and in a way that is felt by everyone.)

In the campaign against illegal drugs, IPPO carried out 47 buy-bust operations, resulting in the arrest of 58 individuals—28 high-value individuals (HVIs) and 30 street-value individuals (SVIs).

Authorities filed 112 cases in connection with the anti-drug operations.

In the drive against wanted persons, police conducted 190 operations that led to the arrest of 189 individuals, including 69 Most Wanted Persons (MWPs) and 119 Other Wanted Persons (OWPs).

One individual voluntarily surrendered. The MWPs were categorized as 11 regional, 15 provincial, and 43 municipal-level targets.

The campaign against illegal gambling recorded 67 operations, resulting in 200 arrests. Police confiscated P53,318 in bet money and filed 65 cases in court.

Operations against loose firearms totaled 14, leading to 14 arrests and 14 cases filed. A total of 165 firearms were accounted for during the period, including 140 voluntarily surrendered, 14 confiscated, and 11 deposited for safekeeping.

Meanwhile, 17 operations against illegal fishing resulted in 43 arrests and the apprehension of 33 fishing boats. Confiscated fish were valued at P30,060.

In the campaign against illegal quarrying, police conducted 15 operations, apprehending 15 individuals and impounding 15 vehicles.

Razalan commended the Ilonggo police personnel for their performance and reiterated the importance of sustained enforcement efforts and strengthened collaboration with communities to maintain peace and order in the province.

The IPPO said it will continue to intensify operations and reinforce partnerships with stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of residents and visitors in Iloilo. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)