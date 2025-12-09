Iloilo police seizes P5.2-M 'shabu'

THE Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) arrested a high-value individual and regional priority target during a buy-bust that yielded about 770 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P5,236,000 in People’s Village, Barangay Calapdan, Estancia, Iloilo, at around 12:30 a.m. on December 8, 2025.

Police identified the suspect as Paolo, 40, male, single, a former Punong Barangay and resident of Barangay Poblacion Market, Sara, Iloilo.

He was arrested after a four-month validation based on information from a concerned citizen in Estancia. Police said he allegedly sourced the illegal drugs from Metro Manila and distributed them in northern Iloilo.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, Iloilo provincial director of Ippo, praised the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit for its accomplishment.

“Congratulations PDEU sa sining madinalag-on nga operasyon kontra-ilegal nga droga kag ang pag-aresto sa sini nga HVI. Ini ang pamatuod sang hugot nga pagbuligay sang aton mga Ilonggo Cops kag sang aton mga kasimanwa. Ginapasalamatan gid naton ang padayon nga pagsalig kag suporta sang aton komunidad sa aton mga kapulisan,” Razalan said.

(Congratulations PDEU on this successful anti-illegal drugs operation and the arrest of this HVI. This is proof of the close cooperation of our Ilonggo Cops and our fellow citizens. We are very grateful for the continued trust and support of our community to our police.)

The suspect is detained at the Estancia Municipal Police Station (MPS) and will face charges for violating Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Razalan said the Ippo remains committed to strengthening anti-drug efforts to protect communities across the province. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)