Iloilo Province extends P1M subsidy to Kasadyahan tribes

THE Provincial Government of Iloilo has allotted P9 million in financial assistance for the tribes that will participate in the Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahan Festival 2024.

Each tribe will receive P1 million, which will be downloaded to the municipalities, according to Bombette Marin, chief of the Provincial Culture, Arts, History and Tourism Office.

“This financial assistance is from the Province of Iloilo given by Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. to our tribes,” Marin said.

“The amount will be used for their full festival performance -- from the meals, costumes and props to professional fees, among others,” he added.

Marin said they target to distribute the assistance during the Media Launch and Press Conference on December 13 at SM City Activity Center.

The Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahan Festival will be hosted for the first time by the Provincial Government on January 27, 2024 and will serve as a platform to celebrate and elevate Iloilo’s distinct cultural identity.

Nine competing tribes representing festivals from various municipalities will showcase the cultural richness of Iloilo, with their performance reflecting the province’s new tourism slogan, “Fun, Foodie, Friendly Iloilo.”

These tribes are from Oton representing Katagman Festival, Leganes for Saad Festival, Zarraga for Pantat Festival, New Lucena for Cry of Jelicuon Festival, Leon for Kaing Festival, Maasin with Tultugan Festival, Calinog for Hirinugyaw-Suguidanonay Festival, Anilao for Banaag Festival, and Banate for Kasag Festival.

The Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan offers an inclusive and engaging performance that will focus on three fundamental pillars: Fun - joyous memories and new traditions for local and visiting families; Foodie –Iloilo’s cuisine, local flavors and cooking traditions; and Friendly – Ilonggos renowned hospitality and warmth.

The festival also aligns with the “MoRProGRes Iloilo” development agenda of Governor Defensor which seeks to position Iloilo as a robust, progressive, and globally competitive province.

There will also be a Grand Opening Salvo on January 5 that will feature a festive parade and short performances from participating tribes. (PR)