Iloilo Provincial Health Office apologizes for Carlos Yulo vasectomy ad

THE Iloilo Provincial Health Office (Ipho) issued a formal apology on Wednesday, August 7, 2024, for using a photo of two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo in a recent social media campaign promoting vasectomy.

In a statement, the Ipho expressed deep regret for the inappropriate use of Yulo’s image.

“We, at the Iloilo Provincial Health Office, extend our sincerest apologies for the recent social media ad campaign that featured two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo as the poster boy for promoting vasectomy,” the statement read.

The health office emphasized that there was no intention to misrepresent Yulo or imply his endorsement of vasectomy.

“It was never our intention to misrepresent Mr. Yulo or imply any personal endorsement from him. We recognize that our choice of imagery was inappropriate and may have caused confusion and offense,” the statement added.

The Ipho vowed to improve its communication strategies to prevent similar incidents from happening again.

“We are committed to promoting public health initiatives with sensitivity and respect for all individuals. As we strive to improve our communication strategies, we will ensure that our future campaigns are conducted with the utmost care and consideration,” the office said.

The apology concluded with a sincere expression of remorse to Yulo, his family, and the public.

“We sincerely apologize to Mr. Yulo, his family, and all those who were affected by our actions. Thank you for your understanding and continued support,” the Ipho said.

The Ipho, after receiving backlash for offering free vasectomies to Ilonggos named "Carlos," deleted its Facebook post. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)