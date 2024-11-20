Iloilo River Esplanade wins Asian Townscape Award

THE Iloilo River Esplanade has brought international recognition to Iloilo City after being named one of the winners of the 2024 Asian Townscape Awards in Fukuoka, Japan.

This achievement marks the first international award for the Esplanade, celebrating its impact on urban sustainability and active community life.

The Esplanade, a project aimed at reconnecting residents with nature, has become a symbol of progress for Iloilo City. It promotes healthy lifestyles, active mobility, and environmental sustainability, drawing visitors and researchers eager to study its success.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas expressed his gratitude, calling the award a significant milestone.

“We are incredibly proud and deeply honored that the Iloilo River Esplanade has been recognized with the prestigious 2024 Asian Townscape Award,” Treñas said on November 19, 2024.

The accolade coincides with the city's hosting of the 44th CityNet Executive Committee Meeting, where the Iloilo River Esplanade is being showcased as a best practice in urban sustainability.

Treñas credited former Ilonggo senator Franklin Drilon for his role in the development of the esplanade and the Iloilo River.

“The success of this iconic project is also a result of the leadership and vision of former Ilonggo senator Franklin Drilon. His dedication to the development of the Iloilo River and its surroundings has been instrumental,” Treñas added.

He said the award further solidified Iloilo City's reputation as a model for sustainability and urban excellence in the region.

“This award reaffirms Iloilo City’s position as a model of sustainability and urban excellence, inspiring other cities to pursue similar initiatives,” Treñas said.

Despite being in Manila for recovery, Treñas on November 20 also commended the dedication and teamwork of City Hall employees for ensuring the city's progress remains uninterrupted.

He thanked the department heads and employees for their seamless collaboration.

“Each day, I am filled with gratitude and pride as I receive updates on the admirable work of our city hall department heads and employees,” he said.

The mayor highlighted the importance of unity and collective effort in achieving development goals. “Seeing all departments working in harmony for the betterment of all Ilonggos is truly inspiring.”

Treñas also reflected on the progress achieved during his term as mayor and urged the continued support of his colleagues. (Leo Solinap)