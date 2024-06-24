Iloilo troops seize NPA arms cache with help from former rebel

THE 61st Infantry (Hunter) Battalion, 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division (3ID) of the Philippine Army successfully recovered a firearms cache believed to belong to the Communist New People's Army (NPA) Terrorist (CNT) in Barangay Sta. Ana, San Joaquin, Iloilo on June 22, 2024.

The operation stemmed from a tip provided by alias Michelle/Nitchelle a former member of the NPA's Sangay Yunit Propaganda (SYP) Platoon who surrendered to the 61IB in February 2024.

Seized items include one M16 rifle, one improvised explosive device (IED) with a detonator four long magazines and one short magazine for M16 rifle and 23 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition

The 61IB hailed the operation as a significant achievement in their fight against insurgency in the region.

They further emphasized the importance of earning the trust and cooperation of former rebels in bringing about peace in the community. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)