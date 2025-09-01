Iloilo vice governor honors police personnel

ILOILO Vice Governor Nathalie Ann Debuque honored police personnel for their exemplary performance during the flag-raising ceremony of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) alongside Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of PRO 6 on Monday morning, September 1, 2025.

Debuque stated that safety is fundamental to progress, highlighting the necessity of trust and cooperation with peace partners for maintaining peace and order. She emphasized that genuine development is contingent upon communities experiencing security, protection, and shared purpose.

The recognition highlighted police personnel who carried out successful operations in Western Visayas.

Police Major Ajohn Salvador Bello and Police Corporal Cesar Medina Jr. of Estancia Municipal Police Station (MPS) were commended for a buy-bust operation on August 10, 2025, in Barangay Gogo, Estancia, Iloilo, which resulted in the arrest of a high-value individual (HVI) and the confiscation of about 152 grams of suspected shabu.

Police Executive Master Sergeant Jessie Jim Rubio and Police Staff Sergeant Rogelio Pineda Jr. of the Iloilo City Mobile Force Company (ICMF) were recognized for the arrest of the No. 6 most wanted person in the region on August 6, 2025, in Arevalo District, Iloilo City.

Team PRO 6's achievements reflect both individual excellence and the unit's collective strength in serving and protecting the people of Western Visayas.

After the ceremony, Debuque also witnessed the 5-Minute Response Simulation Exercise at the PRO 6 Integrated Command and Control Center at Caseñas Hall. The activity, led by Ligan, demonstrated the command’s swift and coordinated response during emergencies, highlighting preparedness, teamwork, and the use of advanced systems in safeguarding communities.

Debuque’s participation underscored the partnership between the Iloilo provincial government and PRO 6 in advancing public safety and strengthening community resilience in the region. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)