Iloilo, Western Visayas cops arrest region’s top wanted persons

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) arrested three of the region’s most wanted persons (MWP) in separate law enforcement operations in Iloilo and Antique from May 1 to May 2, 2026.

Among those arrested were suspects facing charges for robbery with homicide and rape, authorities said.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, PRO 6 director, commended the operating units for the successful operations and reiterated the police force’s commitment to bringing wanted persons to justice.

“We remain relentless in our efforts to track down wanted persons, especially those facing serious charges. This arrest reflects our firm commitment to justice and the protection of our communities,” Ligan said.

“This accomplishment reflects our firm resolve to bring offenders of heinous crimes before the bar of justice. We will not relent in our efforts to locate and apprehend individuals who threaten the safety and dignity of our communities. The public can be assured that PRO6 remains steadfast in upholding the rule of law and protecting the most vulnerable sectors of society,” he added.

The highest-ranking suspect arrested was alias Jam, 23, a native of Antipolo City and resident of Laua-an, Antique, who was listed as the region’s third most wanted person for robbery with homicide.

Authorities arrested the suspect around 12 p.m. on May 1, 2026, in Barangay Lugta, Laua-an, Antique, by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 13 in Culasi, Antique, dated April 29, 2026. No bail was recommended for his temporary liberty.

Jam was also listed as the third most wanted person at the provincial level and first at the municipal level.

The operation was carried out by the tracker team of Culasi Municipal Police Station (MPS), together with personnel of Laua-an MPS and the 2nd Antique Provincial Mobile Force Company.

The suspect was placed under the custody of Culasi MPS pending turnover to the issuing court.

Meanwhile, a the fourth MWP (regional) facing charges for rape by carnal knowledge was arrested during a joint operation conducted around 10:30 a.m. on May 2, 2026, in Barangay Poblacion, Alimodian, Iloilo.

The accused, identified only as alias Rubik, 44, a resident of Barangay Bularan, Banate, Iloilo, was arrested by virtue of a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 71 in Barotac Viejo, Iloilo, dated March 21, 2024.

No bail was recommended for his temporary liberty.

The operation was led by the tracker team and intelligence operatives of the 601st Company of the Regional Mobile Force Battalion in Western Visayas (RMFB 6), with support from the Alimodian MPS.

Police said the suspect was placed under police custody for proper disposition of the case.

In a separate operation in Iloilo province, the tracker team of Janiuay MPS arrested Iloilo Province’s fifth MWP for qualified rape at 10:31 a.m. on May 1, 2026, in Barangay San Julian, Janiuay, Iloilo.

The accused, identified as alias Kapid, 41, a farmer and resident of Janiuay, Iloilo, was apprehended through a warrant of arrest issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 76 in Janiuay, Iloilo, dated April 28, 2026.

No bail was also recommended for his temporary liberty.

The suspect was detained at the custodial facility of Janiuay MPS while awaiting proper court proceedings.

Ligan said the arrests demonstrate the intensified campaign of the PRO 6 against wanted persons and other criminal offenders across the region. (Leo Solinap)