Iloilo’s 10th most wanted arrested in Barotac Nuevo

A 33-YEAR-OLD man tagged as the 10th most wanted person in Iloilo province was arrested in Barangay Agcuyawan Calsada, Barotac Nuevo, Iloilo at 2:45 p.m. Monday, February 16, 2026.

The suspect, alias Steph, a resident of Barotac Nuevo, was apprehended by the tracker team of the Municipal Police Station (MPS) of Barotac Nuevo for four counts of violation of Section 5(b) of Republic Act (RA) 7610 and seven counts of statutory rape by carnal knowledge under Article 266-B of the Revised Penal Code in relation to RA 7610.

A warrant for his arrest was issued by the Regional Trial Court, Branch 6, Dumangas, Iloilo, on January 21, 2026.

Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), commended the operating team for the successful arrest.

“This arrest highlights the unwavering commitment of our police personnel to enforce the law and protect our communities. This accomplishment reflects the dedication, vigilance, and strong coordination of our operatives in ensuring that justice is served. We remain resolute in our mission to track down fugitives and maintain peace and order in our region,” Ligan said.

Court records showed that the court recommended P200,000 bail for each of the four counts of sexual abuse under RA 7610. No bail was recommended for the seven counts of statutory rape by carnal knowledge.

Authorities said the suspect was informed of the nature of his arrest and his constitutional rights at the time of apprehension.

The arrested individual is currently under the custody of the Barotac Nuevo MPS for proper disposition of his case. (Leo Solinap)