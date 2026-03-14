Iloilo’s 4th most wanted for rape arrested in Barotac Viejo

OPERATIVES OF the Barotac Viejo Municipal Council Police Station arrested the fourth most wanted person in Iloilo for rape in Sitio Giskan, Barangay Rizal, Barotac Viejo, Iloilo, at 4:30 p.m. March 12, 2026.

Police identified the suspect as alias Toto, 22, a farmer. Authorities said he is the fourth most wanted at the provincial level and second at the municipal level for rape under Article 266-A of the Revised Penal Code in relation to RA 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.

The Sixth Judicial Region, Branch 71 in Barotac Viejo, Iloilo issued the warrant of arrest on March 9, 2026. The court recommended no bail.

Personnel of the Barotac Viejo Municipal Council Police Station conducted the operation with support from the Regional Mobile Force Battalion 6, the Provincial Intelligence Unit of the Ippo, and the 2nd IPMFC.

The suspect remains at the Barotac Viejo Municipal Council Police Station pending legal disposition.

PRO 6 officials said operations against fugitives will continue to ensure individuals facing criminal charges appear before the courts.

They urged the public to provide information to assist in the arrest of wanted individuals.

Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, regional director of the Police Regional Office 6 (PRO 6), commended the units for the operation.

“This accomplishment is a manifestation that our personnel are not resting on our laurels and remain committed to putting criminals behind bars. Rest assured that your Western Visayas police will continue to work tirelessly until we achieve a safe and secure community in the entire region,” Ligan said. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)