Iloilo’s 5th most wanted for multiple rape charges arrested

POLICE officers in Bingawan, Iloilo apprehended one of the region’s top wanted individuals around 2:30 p.m. in Barangay Ngingi-an, Bingawan, on Tuesday, November 12, 2024.

Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky praised the officers involved for their determination.

Wanky stated that your actions demonstrate your commitment and dedication to your sworn duty.

“Continue your endeavor in locating the remaining wanted persons in the region. It is our goal to account for them and make them answer for the crimes they committed,” Wanky said.

The suspect, alias Rudy, 39, is charged with three counts of rape by carnal knowledge and two counts of rape by sexual assault.

A court-issued warrant authorized his arrest, with no bail allowed for the carnal knowledge charges and P120,000 bail per case of sexual assault.

The Bingawan Municipal Police Station (MPS), along with the Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) and the Philippine National Police's (PNP) 62nd Special Action Company, led the operation.

The accused is now in police custody awaiting court proceedings. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)