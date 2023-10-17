Iloilo's board exam topnotchers to receive incentives

ILOILO Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. took a significant step toward recognizing and promoting academic success as he issued on October 16, 2023 an executive order that grants incentives for board exam topnotchers.

Defensor issued Executive Order (EO) 345, Series on 2023, also known as “an ordinance granting incentives and resolutions of commendation to individuals who garnered the top ten highest places in the board examination, bar examination, and other national licensure examinations.”

It is also known as the "Top Ten Incentives Ordinance."

The governor said that individuals must meet specific qualifications to qualify for cash incentives, including being a resident of the province for at least six months, being an active registered voter of Iloilo, and achieving a top 10 ranking in relevant national licensure exams.

Passing the licensure exam offers various incentives to top achievers, including cash rewards for those who topped the Physician Licensure Examination and Bar Examination.

The incentives are as follows:

* Rank 1: P40,000

* Ranks 2-5: P20,000

* Ranks 6-10: P15,000

For other Professional Regulations Commission examinations and other national licensure examinations, there are the incentives:

* Rank 1: P20,000

* Ranks 2-5: P15,000

* Ranks 6-10: P10,000

The awards aim to recognize, promote, and celebrate academic excellence in the province.

The Incentives Committee, established by an EO, is responsible for validating and identifying eligible beneficiaries.

The committee includes the governor and vice governor, who chair various committees including the Human Resource Management, Development Office, Committee on Education and Information, Committee on General Services and Human Resources, Provincial Budget Office, Provincial Treasurer's Office, and Provincial Accountant's Office.

This committee plays a key role in ensuring the fair and transparent distribution of incentives.

Defensor said that for applicants to claim their incentives, they must submit the required documentary evidence, including a valid government-issued ID, a certificate of residency from the punong barangay, a certification from the Commission on Elections confirming their active voter status, and a certificate or proof "belongs to the top ten highest places of Board Examination conducted by the Professional Regulation Commission or Bar Examination of the Supreme Court, and other national licensure examinations."

The Incentives Committee is responsible for approving documents, validating them, and facilitating their release upon the governor's endorsement.

The "Top Ten Incentives Ordinance" is poised to not only celebrate academic excellence in Iloilo but also motivate and inspire future generations to strive for excellence in their pursuits. (SunStar Philippines)