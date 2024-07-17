Iloilo’s most wanted person nabbed in Balasan

THE Balasan Municipal Police Station's (MPS) tracker team successfully apprehended the town's most wanted person and Iloilo province's third most wanted individual in a law enforcement operation on Wednesday, July 17, 2024.

Alias Daboy, a 26-year-old resident of Barangay Balanti-an, was arrested for “rape by carnal knowledge,” sexual abuse, and violation of Republic Act 7610, with no bail recommended.

The warrant was issued by a local court.

He was arrested in Purok 1, Barangay Balanti-an.

Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) Director Police Colonel Bayani Razalan commended the arresting officers for their dedication and commitment to serving and protecting the community.

“I am proud of the relentless efforts of our police officers in tracking down and apprehending wanted persons. This accomplishment is a testament to our commitment to justice and the rule of law. We will continue to intensify our efforts to capture all fugitives and bring them before the law,” Razalan said.

“I urge the public to continue supporting our efforts by providing any information that could aid in our operations,” Razalan added.

The arrested suspect is now in Balasan Municipal Police Station’s custody for proper disposition. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)