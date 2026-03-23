Ilonggo delicacies a big hit at 2026 International Cities of Gastronomy Fest in Macau

OFFERING a taste of Iloilo to the rest of the world, three beloved Iloilo food establishments are in Macau SAR for the International Cities of Gastronomy Fest.

Everyone can enjoy Kap Ising’s Pancit Molo, Netong’s La Paz Batchoy, and Sunburst’s Balay Tablea at the International Gastronomy Promenade at Roman Amphitheatre Square and Legend Boulevard, Macau Fisherman’s Wharf, from March 20–29, 2026.

Operating hours are from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekends.

A March 22 update from the Iloilo City of Gastronomy TWG stated that all three establishments had their products sold out.

The Filipino community in Macau is warmly invited to visit the booths and show support for the Philippines’ very own Unesco Creative City of Gastronomy. (PR)