Imee urges LGUs to help farmers enlist with RSBSA

SENATOR Imee Marcos said local government units (LGUs) in Iloilo need to help their farmers enlist with the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA), so they get their “rightful share” from the assistance provided by the Department of Agriculture (DA), especially during El Niño phenomenon.

The senator, who arrived in Iloilo on Thursday for a series of engagements, said they were surprised that there was too much dust when they arrived, and they could no longer see green and plants.

She thought such only happens in Metro Manila.

“Iloilo is not much better pala. It’s a dangerous situation because we always look towards Iloilo as the single largest rice provider in the entire Visayas. Kayo lang naman ang may significant rice crop and it’s now being threatened by El Niño (You are the only ones with a significant rice crop and it's now being threatened by El Niño," she said.

While gracing the basketball and cheer dance clinics in the municipality of Barotac Viejo, she told mayors present that Visayas is at the end of the list of the RSBSA that allows DA to provide PHP5,000 assistance to farmers.

She said LGUs have to intervene because the list is quite outdated.

Marcos said there is a need for catch-up since it took a while for the release of small irrigation, and the Jalaur River Multipurpose Project is not yet completed so there is no major irrigation to expect.

In addition to enlisting with the RSBA, Marcos said another best thing to do is rehabilitate small water-impounding areas and other irrigation canals.

“We also need to learn new technologies,” she said, adding that DA needs to provide farmers with drought-resistant and short-maturing varieties of rice and vegetables.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has funds for the El Niño response.

“In the end, it is also incumbent upon us to start saving water through methodologies that are different and harvesting rain,” she added.

Data from the Office of Civil Defense Western Visayas showed that as of March 27, 2024, the damage to agriculture in the region reached over P770.58 million, with 20,610 affected farmers and fisherfolk; 10,116 came from Iloilo. (PNA)