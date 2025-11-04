Index crimes, focus crimes drop by over 18% in Western Visayas

THE Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6), led by Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan, reported a significant drop in both index crimes and 10 focus crimes across the region from October 2024 to October 2025.

According to comparative data, the region recorded 131 index crime incidents in October 2025, down from 160 incidents in the same period last year, an 18.13 percent decrease.

The decline marks a continued improvement in the peace and order situation in Western Visayas, credited to intensified police operations and strengthened coordination with communities.

All Police Provincial Offices (PPOs) and the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo) reported lower crime rates, except the Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO), which noted a slight increase.

Theft, physical injury, and murder remained the most prevalent index crimes in the region.

The 10 focus crimes, which include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, carnapping, and cybercrimes, also posted an 18.35 percent decline -- from 158 incidents in October 2024 to 129 in October 2025.

Ligan commended the concerted efforts of all police units and community partners in maintaining regional peace and order.

“The reduction in index crimes and 10 focus crimes reflects the dedication of our police personnel and the growing partnership between the PNP and the communities we serve,” Ligan said. “Through proactive policing, visibility patrols, and community support, we continue to make Western Visayas a safer place for everyone.”

Ligan also directed all unit commanders to sustain the gains by boosting law enforcement operations, enhancing police visibility, and strengthening partnerships with local government units and force multipliers.

In a call to action, Ligan emphasized the importance of public cooperation in sustaining peace and order within the Western Visayas region.

He appealed to the community to work together as partners to uphold the current positive environment, reinforcing the notion that collective effort is vital to ensure that Western Visayas continues to be a safe and harmonious place for everyone. (Leo Solinap)