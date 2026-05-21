Ippo arrests HVI, 9 SLIs; seizes over P1.5M shabu

THE Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) arrested a high-value individual (HVI) and nine street-level individuals (SLIs) in separate anti-drug operations across Iloilo province from May 7 to May 20, 2026.

The operations resulted in the confiscation of more than 232 grams of shabu worth about P1.57 million.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, director of Ippo, commended the operatives for the successful anti-drug campaign and reiterated the police force’s commitment to intensifying its crackdown against illegal drugs in the province.

“Congratulations gid sa aton PDEU sa isa naman ka madinalag-on nga operasyon. Indi kita mag-untat sa pagdakop sa mga tawo nga imbolbado sa illegal nga droga sa aton probinsya,” Razalan said.

(Congratulations to our PDEU on another successful operation. We will not stop arresting people involved in illegal drugs in our province.)

The biggest haul came from a buy-bust conducted by operatives of the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit at 7:45 p.m. on May 20, 2026, in Barangay Balabag, Santa Barbara, Iloilo.

Arrested was alias Bax, 54, a casual employee and a resident of Barangay Balabag, Santa Barbara, Iloilo. Police identified him as an HVI.

Authorities confiscated around 120 grams of shabu with an estimated standard drug price of P816,000.

The operation stemmed from coordinated intelligence work conducted by the Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit of Ippo.

The suspect was placed under the custody of Santa Barbara Municipal Police Station (MPS) for documentation and proper disposition. He will face charges for violation of Republic Act (RA) 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Meanwhile, nine SLIs were also arrested in separate anti-illegal drug operations conducted from May 7 to May 18, 2026, in various towns and cities in Iloilo province.

Police recovered approximately 112 grams of shabu valued at P761,600 during the series of operations.

Data from Ippo showed that Passi City and Santa Barbara Municipal Police Station (MPS) recorded the highest number of arrests with two suspects each.

This was followed by Oton, Leganes, Guimbal, Concepcion, and Tubungan MPS, with one arrested suspect each.

The arrested individuals are currently under the temporary custody of their respective police stations while charges for violation of RA 9165 are being prepared against them.

Razalan said Ippo will continue its aggressive campaign against illegal drugs to ensure the safety of residents and protect the youth from the harmful effects of narcotics.

The anti-drug campaign forms part of the continuing efforts of PRO Western Visayas under the leadership of Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan to strengthen law enforcement operations against illegal drugs across the region. (Leo Solinap)