Ippo joins ‘Oplan Balik Eskwela’ at Sta. Barbara school

THE Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) joined the flag-raising ceremony at General Martin Teofilo Delgado Elementary School in Santa Barbara, Iloilo, on Monday, September 15, 2025, as part of its “Oplan Balik Eskwela” initiative to promote safe and secure learning environments for students.

The ceremony began at 7:30 a.m. with Ippo personnel raising the Philippine flag, followed by the recitation of the Panunumpa ng Katapatan sa Watawat ng Pilipinas led by Police Major Rolando D. Araño, acting chief of the Provincial Community Affairs and Development Unit.

Police Colonel Bayani M. Razalan, Ippo provincial director, addressed the students, emphasizing the importance of education, discipline, and patriotism.

“Education is the foundation of your future, and love of country must always guide your actions. We also want you to remember that good manners and right conduct are just as important in shaping who you become,” Razalan said.

To reinforce its campaign for student welfare, Ippo personnel distributed anti-bullying flyers, while members of the Santa Barbara Municipal Police Station maintained visibility outside the school for added security.

Joining Razalan and Araño were Police Major Ma. Liza B. Nofuente, chief of the Provincial Women and Children Protection Desk; Police Captain Raphy Señeres, officer-in-charge of the Santa Barbara MPS; and other Ippo personnel.

The school’s faculty and staff, led by officer-in-charge Leah M. Patiña, and barangay officials headed by Barangay Captain Bonifacia Solivio, welcomed the police team during the activity. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)