Ippo, Napolcom Iloilo launch 31st National Crime Prevention Week

THE Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), in partnership with the National Police Commission (Napolcom) Iloilo, launched the 31st National Crime Prevention Week (NCPW) with a ceremony at the Pototan Coliseum, Espinosa Street, Pototan, Iloilo, at 9 a.m. Monday, September 1, 2025.

The event was attended by Board Member June Mondejar of the 2nd District of Iloilo; Mayor Rafael Enrique “Adi” Lazaro of Pototan; lawyer Michelle Benitez-Yotoko, provincial officer of Napolcom Iloilo; Reno Tansiongco, municipal local government operations officer of Pototan; Sherwin Peñaranda, president of the Liga ng mga Barangay, Pototan Chapter; Proceso Parreño, chairman of Pototan MAGPTD; and Reverend Pastor Rita Jojie Racho, life coach of the Pototan Municipal Police Station (MPS).

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, Ippo director, through a message delivered by Police Lieutenant Colonel Remie Alavaren, officer-in-charge of the Office of the Deputy Provincial Director for Administration and concurrent deputy provincial director for Operations, reaffirmed Ippo’s partnership with local government units and stakeholders.

“We remain committed to sustaining our collaboration with LGUs and community stakeholders to promote peace, order, and public safety,” Razalan said.

The ceremony was hosted by the Pototan MPS under Police Major Bryan Alamo, chief of police, in partnership with the local government of Pototan.

Punong barangays, kagawads, and chief tanods from the town’s 50 barangays joined the event.

Organizers emphasized their frontline role in maintaining grassroots-level peace and order.

As part of the program, the Philippine National Police (PNP) demonstrated a simulation of the 5-Minute Response Policy and shared 911 success stories, showcasing the police’s readiness to act swiftly during emergencies.

The activities highlighted the importance of timely response in crime prevention and public safety.

Mondejar also presented a resolution from the Provincial Board commending the Ippo for the peaceful and orderly conduct of the 2025 elections in the province.

The resolution was received by Alavaren and Police Major Rolando Araño, acting chief of the Provincial Community Affairs Development Unit of Ippo.

National Crime Prevention Week, observed every first week of September under Presidential Proclamation 461 signed on August 31, 1994, runs this year from September 1–7 with the theme: “Pinalakas na Pamahalaang Lokal para sa Ligtas na Pamayanan; Pagpapatibay ng mga Programa sa Pag-iwas sa Krimen sa ilalim ng CSOP.”

The celebration underscores the role of empowered local governments in strengthening crime prevention through the Community and Service-Oriented Policing approach. (Leo Solinap)