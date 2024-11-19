Ippo reports success in 'Birada Semana' operations

THE Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) achieved notable success in its week-long intensified law enforcement campaign, “Birada Semana,” from November 11 to 17, 2024.

Underscoring its commitment to public safety and the rule of law, Ippo focused on several key areas, including the fight against illegal drugs, illegal gambling, loose firearms, illegal fishing, and illegal quarrying.

These efforts resulted in the arrest of numerous individuals, confiscations of illegal items, and the filing of several cases.

Ippo Provincial Director Police Colonel Bayani Razalan expressed gratitude for the collaboration between law enforcement and the community in achieving these successes.

“The success of our operations is not only the result of our hard work but also the strong partnership we have cultivated with the public. I urge everyone to continue supporting our campaigns by reporting illegal activities in your area,” Razalan said.

The Ippo conducted 13 operations targeting illegal drugs, resulting in the arrest of 19 individuals, including four high-value individuals (HVIs) and 15 street-level individuals (SLIs).

A total of 495.80 grams of illegal drugs, worth an estimated P3,371,440, were seized. These actions led to the filing of 38 drug-related cases.

In its campaign to apprehend wanted persons, the Ippo executed 64 operations, leading to the arrest of 66 individuals, which included six most wanted persons (MWP) and 60 other wanted suspects.

The Ippo also ramped up its efforts against illegal gambling, conducting six operations that led to the arrest of 19 individuals. Authorities confiscated P4,210 in illegal bets, and six cases were filed in connection with these operations.

Efforts to curb the proliferation of loose firearms were also prioritized.

The Ippo conducted seven operations, resulting in the arrest of seven individuals and the confiscation of seven firearms.

Also 14 firearms were voluntarily surrendered and five firearms were deposited for safekeeping, bringing the total number of accounted firearms to 26.

The Ippo conducted eight operations targeting illegal fishing activities in the province, arresting 20 individuals, apprehending 14 boats, and confiscating P26,230 worth of fish.

In its fight against illegal quarrying, the Ippo carried out seven operations that led to the arrest of seven individuals and the impounding of seven vehicles.

Razalan urged unity in ensuring rule of law prevails, urging for a safer and more secure Iloilo. (Leo Solinap)