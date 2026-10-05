Ippo seizes P27-M shabu, arrests 64 in September

THE Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) arrested 64 individuals and seized about four kilograms of suspected shabu valued at approximately P27 million in 38 anti-illegal drug operations conducted across Iloilo province from September 1 to 30, 2026.

Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, director of the Ippo, commended the operating units and credited police personnel, partner agencies and communities for their support of the campaign against illegal drugs.

"We owe these accomplishments to our personnel on the ground and our partner stakeholders. Through their commitment, dedication, and unwavering support, we have achieved these significant gains,” Razalan said.

Of the 64 people arrested during the monthlong operations, 27 were classified as high-value individuals (HVIs), while 37 were tagged as street-level individuals (SLIs).

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office-Drug Enforcement Unit (Ippo-DEU) recorded the largest drug seizure among the operating units, confiscating suspected shabu valued at approximately P9.1 million.

The Balasan Municipal Police Station (MPS) followed with around P6.8 million worth of suspected shabu seized, while the Estancia MPS recorded approximately P2.7 million worth of suspected shabu confiscated during its operations.

The three units accounted for about P18.6 million of the approximately P27 million worth of suspected illegal drugs confiscated by police across the province during September.

Razalan said the provincial police would continue its operations against the illegal drug trade despite the seizures and arrests recorded during the month.

"Despite these accomplishments, our fight against illegal drugs will be further strengthened and intensified. We will continue to pursue our efforts, in accordance with the law, to suppress the illicit drug trade and protect our communities,” he added.

Police said all 64 arrested individuals were charged with violations of Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)

ILOILO. Police Regional Office in Western Visayas personnel conduct Project RTT operations across Western Visayas from October 3 to October 4, 2026. PRO 6 reported that 69 firearms were placed under police custody and 12 explosives were removed from circulation during 75 operations conducted within the 24-hour period. (Photo courtesy of PRO 6)

PRO 6 seizes 69 firearms, 12 explosives in 24-hour RTT ops

Leo Solinap

The Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) placed 69 firearms under police custody and removed 12 explosives from circulation during 75 operations conducted across Western Visayas in a 24-hour period under its intensified Project RTT, or Restrict, Track and Turn-In.

Police Brigadier General Randulf Tuaño, regional director of the PRO 6, said removing loose firearms and explosives from communities is part of the police campaign to prevent their possible use in crimes, violence and other security threats.

“Bawat loose firearm na naaalis natin sa komunidad ay isang banta na nababawasan at isang posibleng krimen na maaari nating mapigilan. Malinaw ang ating paninindigan: sa mga handang makiisa, patuloy nating binubuksan ang pagkakataon para sa boluntaryong pagsuko; ngunit sa mga patuloy na nagtatago o gumagamit ng ilegal na baril, haharap sila sa masinsin at tuloy-tuloy na pagpapatupad ng batas,” Tuaño said.

(Every loose firearm we remove from the community represents a reduced threat and a potential crime averted. Our stance is clear: for those willing to cooperate, we continue to provide opportunities for voluntary surrender; however, those who persist in hiding or using illegal firearms will face rigorous and sustained law enforcement operations.)

The operations were conducted from 6 a.m. on October 3 until 5:59 a.m. on October 4, 2026.

PRO 6 said the 75 operations resulted in the confiscation of four loose firearms, voluntary surrender of 60 firearms and arrest of two individuals.

Five other firearms were deposited with police for safekeeping under the ADFER program, bringing the total number of firearms placed under police custody during the period to 69.

Based on the accomplishment report, the Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo) recorded 10 voluntarily surrendered firearms.

The Antique Police Provincial Office (Antppo) confiscated one firearm and received six others that were voluntarily surrendered.

The Capiz Police Provincial Office (CPPO) reported the seizure of five explosives.

In Guimaras, the Guimaras Police Provincial Office (GPPO) received three voluntarily surrendered firearms.

The Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) confiscated two firearms, received 20 voluntarily surrendered firearms and arrested one individual during the operations.

Meanwhile, seven firearms were voluntarily surrendered to the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo).

PRO 6 said a total of 60 firearms were voluntarily surrendered within the 24-hour period, which police attributed to the continuing participation of barangay officials and residents in the campaign against loose firearms.

Tuaño urged people who still possess loose firearms to coordinate with their nearest police station and voluntarily turn them over to authorities to prevent their possible use in crimes and avoid liability under the law.

PRO 6 also continues to verify firearms with expired licenses throughout Western Visayas.

Police personnel are conducting house-to-house visits in barangays as part of the continuing implementation of Project RTT.

The campaign focuses on restricting, tracking and facilitating the turnover of firearms as part of the regional police effort to reduce the number of loose firearms circulating in communities.

PRO 6 said the campaign combines law enforcement, intelligence-driven operations and public participation in addressing loose firearms and explosives across Western Visayas. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)