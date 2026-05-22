Ippo strengthens security awareness against ‘Termite Gang’ in Iloilo forums

THE Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo), headed by Provincial Director Police Colonel Bayani Razalan, conducted two “Empowering Defense: Key Conversations on Security Enhancement” forums on May 21, 2026, in Santa Barbara and Pavia, Iloilo, to strengthen public awareness and coordination against the so-called “Termite Gang” and other security threats targeting businesses and financial institutions.

Razalan, together with members of the provincial staff, led the activities in coordination with the Santa Barbara Municipal Police Station (MPS) and Pavia MPS. Police Lieutenant Colonel Engilbert Banquillo, deputy provincial director for operations of Ippo, and Police Major Bryan Alamo, officer-in-charge of Pavia MPS, discussed the modus operandi of the “Termite Gang,” which has been linked to theft and robbery incidents involving financial institutions and vulnerable business establishments.

Banquillo urged participants “to heighten vigilance, strengthen coordination with local police, and promptly report suspicious individuals and activities to preempt criminal acts.”

The first forum was conducted at 9 a.m. at Heroes Hall, Ippo, Camp Francisco Sumagaysay Sr., Barangay San Sebastian, Santa Barbara, Iloilo. The second activity was held at 2 p.m. at Robinsons Pavia in Barangay Ungka II, Pavia, Iloilo.

Police Lieutenant Christopher Juarez, deputy chief of police, represented the Santa Barbara MPS during the morning lecture, while Alamo led the discussions during the afternoon session in Pavia.

According to the Ippo, the forums were organized to strengthen security awareness and foster closer cooperation among law enforcement agencies, local government units, and private stakeholders in maintaining peace and order across the province.

Participants in the Santa Barbara forum included Clyd Octaviano, Sangguniang Bayan member of Santa Barbara; chief tanods; presidents of tricycle and jeepney drivers associations; chief security officers; operations officers; and representatives from businesses, financial institutions, and money remittance centers.

In Pavia, Ludovico Alfaro, Liga president of Pavia, expressed support for the initiative and encouraged safety officers and participants to remain vigilant and alert while performing their duties.

The Ippo said the activities also served as a platform for dialogue among stakeholders to address security concerns and improve coordination in preventing crimes targeting business establishments and financial institutions.

The provincial police office emphasized that proactive engagement and sustained partnerships with communities and the private sector remain essential in ensuring public safety and deterring criminal activity in Iloilo.

“Ippo remains committed to proactive engagement and partnerships to make Iloilo a safer place for every Ilonggo,” the police office said.

The activity brought together chief security officers, operations officers, representatives from the business sector, financial institutions, and money remittance services to discuss measures aimed at improving security preparedness and information sharing.

Police officials also reminded participants to immediately coordinate with the nearest police station if they observe suspicious movements or individuals that may be linked to criminal groups operating in the province.

The forums formed part of the continuing security awareness and crime prevention campaign of the Ippo aimed at strengthening collaboration between law enforcement authorities and the community amid evolving security threats. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)