Ippo strengthens security awareness vs ‘Termite Gang’

THE Iloilo Police Provincial Office (Ippo) intensified its anti-crime campaign against the so-called “Termite Gang” through separate security awareness forums conducted on May 22, 2026, in the municipalities of Calinog and Badiangan, Iloilo.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Engilbert Banquillo, deputy provincial director for operations of the Ippo, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Sheila Marie Sardoma, chief of the Provincial Community Affairs and Development Unit, spearheaded the “Empowering Defense: Key Conversations on Security Enhancement” lecture in partnership with local police stations and municipal officials to strengthen community vigilance against theft and robbery operations allegedly linked to the “Termite Gang.”

“The group poses a threat by targeting financial institutions and vulnerable businesses for theft and robbery,” Banquillo said during the forum held at 9 a.m. at the Calinog Municipal Hall in Barangay Poblacion Ilaya, Calinog, Iloilo.

The Calinog activity was conducted together with the Calinog Municipal Police Station (MPS) headed by Police Captain Melvin Mercado, officer-in-charge.

Participants included business owners, managers, chief security officers, operations officers, and representatives from financial institutions, money remittance centers, and the business sector.

Rachel Manero, municipal administrator of Calinog, expressed support for the initiative and reminded participants to remain vigilant in the performance of their duties as safety officers.

She emphasized that crime prevention should not rest solely on the Philippine National Police and thanked the Ippo for initiating the security forum aimed at strengthening public awareness and cooperation.

Later that day, another lecture was conducted at 2 p.m. at the Badiangan Social Hall in Poblacion, Badiangan, Iloilo, in coordination with the Badiangan Municipal Police Station (MPS) headed by Police Lieutenant Lanie B. Chin, officer-in-charge.

During the Badiangan forum, Sardoma briefed participants on the reported tactics and operations of the “Termite Gang,” which authorities said continues to pose risks to financial institutions and vulnerable business establishments.

Serafin Villa Jr., Sangguniang Bayan member and chairman of the Peace and Order Council, and Alegria Gallega, chairperson of the Municipal Advisory Group for Police Transformation and Development, also conveyed their support for the campaign.

Both officials encouraged attendees to remain alert and proactive in maintaining security within their respective establishments and communities.

Municipal Mayor Lawyer Suzette Mamon underscored the importance of collective responsibility in crime prevention and commended the Ippo for organizing the dialogue with stakeholders.

“Crime prevention requires collective effort,” Mamon said as she lauded the police initiative aimed at enhancing local security awareness.

Police officials said the two activities promoted open dialogue and strengthened collaboration among law enforcement agencies, local government units, business establishments, and community stakeholders in sustaining peace and order in Iloilo province.

The Ippo said the forums formed part of its continuing proactive policing strategy and community partnership efforts to protect residents and businesses from criminal activities.

Authorities added that sustained engagement with stakeholders, including financial institutions and private establishments, remains essential in preventing robbery incidents and improving public safety awareness.

The Ippo reiterated its commitment to collaborative policing programs and security enhancement activities to ensure that Ilonggos can safely live, work, and conduct business across the province. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)