IPs avail themselves of Mobile Civil Registration

THE Iloilo City Civil Registry Office (CCRO) successfully served residents during the conduct of a Mobile Civil Registration Activity in Barangay Lanit, Jaro on July 3, 2026.

The beneficiaries included six Ati people who availed themselves of verification of records of 14 individuals for late registration.

The additional Indigenous Peoples (IPs) who secured themselves of the delayed birth registration underscored the importance of sustained outreach efforts in reaching marginalized and underserved sectors.

The initiative recorded a remarkable 100 clients, reflecting the community’s active participation and the continuing need for accessible civil registration services.

At the venue, CCRO processed 64 applications for Delayed Registration of Birth, 31 Correction of Clerical Error (Indigent) applications, nine applications under RA 10172 (Indigent), two Legitimation cases, two Change of First Name (Indigent) applications, and one Supplemental Report.

As part of CCRO’s outreach program, the mobile registration aimed to bring essential civil registry services closer to the public, particularly those who have limited access to go to City Hall.

The remaining clients sought consultations on various civil registration concerns that could not be addressed through administrative remedies and were properly advised or referred to the appropriate courts.

The endeavor also provided an opportunity to educate clients on the documentary requirements, procedures, and available legal remedies for their respective concerns.

A significant highlight was that this marked the second mobile registration conducted by CCRO in Barangay Lanit as continued commitment to serve more.

The successful undertaking further strengthened CCRO’s mission of ensuring that every resident has access to civil registration services and the legal identity these documents provide. (PR)