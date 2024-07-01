Jaro fire displaces 19 families

TEN houses were hit by a fire that broke out in Barangay Maria Cristina, Jaro District, Iloilo City around 4:20 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2024.

The fire alarm was received at 4:20 p.m., it was declared under control at 5:21 p.m. and declared "fire out" at 6:07 p.m.

Of the houses affected, nine were destroyed, while one was damaged. Around 19 families or 49 individuals were displaced by the blaze.

The City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) staff conducted an initial assessment and prepared food and non-food items for the displaced families.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) reported that evacuation centers were established at the Barangay Health Center and Barangay Hall of Barangay Maria Cristina, and fire victims were transferred to the Iloilo Baptist Church evacuation center.

More Power Line Warriors also responded to the incident by temporarily isolating a portion of its secondary line for the safety of the responders.

The Iloilo City Government established a Community Kitchen for food provision.

Those willing to help can contact the CSWDO or the barangay hall in Maria Cristina, said authorities. (Leo Solinap)