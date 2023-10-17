Jaro fire hits 2 houses

A HOUSE was destroyed, while another was damaged in a fire that broke out on Papaya Street Extension, Phase 3, Barangay Quintin Salas, Alta Tierra, Jaro, Iloilo City, on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

The Iloilo City Fire Station responded to the incident at 8:44 a.m., utilizing the assistance of Alta Tierra sub-fire station, allowing them to arrive at the scene just two minutes later, at 8:46 a.m.

The property affected by the fire belonged to Jacinto Bacolod and Salvacion Catig, with the former's residence being entirely consumed by the flames.

No casualties were reported, but Rosalie Bacolod sustained a first-degree burn on her left forearm.

The fire, which reached first alarm status, was extinguished at 9:10 a.m.

Initial estimates suggest that the damage incurred during the incident was approximately P408,000. (SunStar Philippines)