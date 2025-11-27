Kalibo police arrest Aklan’s 5th most wanted for rape, sexual assault

OPERATIVES of the Kalibo Municipal Police Station (MPS), with support from the Aklan Police Provincial Office (Akppo) Tracker Team, arrested the province’s fifth most wanted person for qualified rape, two counts of sexual assault, and acts of lasciviousness along Osmeña Avenue, Barangay Tigayon, Kalibo, Aklan at 7:31 a.m. on November 27, 2025.

The suspect, identified as alias Ron, 41, and a resident of Kalibo, was taken into custody by virtue of a warrant of arrest issued by Branch 3 in Kalibo on November 26, 2025.

Police Regional Office in Western Visayas (PRO 6) regional director Police Brigadier General Josefino Ligan commended the coordinated efforts that led to the arrest.

“I commend the operatives of Kalibo MPS and the Aklan PPO Tracker Team for their immediate, collective, and diligent efforts. This successful operation reflects our unwavering commitment to ensure that those who prey on the vulnerable are held accountable. Let this serve as a reminder that in PRO 6, justice will always prevail, and no offender can hide from the law,” Ligan said.

No bail was recommended for the qualified rape charge, while a fixed bail of P120,000 was set for the two counts of sexual assault.

A separate bail of P80,000 was recommended for the acts of lasciviousness case. The suspect is now under police custody for proper disposition of his cases. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)