Kasadyahan 2024 successfully showcases fun, foodie, friendly Iloilo

THE Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan 2024 successfully showcased Iloilo as a fun, foodie, and friendly province.

This, as nine towns through their respective festivals, gave impressive and captivating performances highlighting the province's rich history, culture and tradition, abundant resources, and loving and friendly Ilonggos.

Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas congratulated the Iloilo Provincial Government headed by Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. for taking the lead in managing the Kasadyahan, which through the years has been an integral part of the Iloilo Dinagyang Festival.

"This year was indeed a grander celebration of our Kasadyahan as a result of a stronger commitment from the Iloilo Provincial Government under Governor Toto Defensor. My warmest congratulations!" said Treñas.

The mayor also thanked the City Government's equally strong partners, the Iloilo Festivals Foundation Inc. and San Jose Parish Placer, as well as the participating towns and festival sponsors.

Coming from the different municipalities of Iloilo, the competing tribes for this year's Kasadyahan were Kaing Festival of Leon, Kasag Festival of Banate, Saad Festival of Leganes, Katagman Festival of Oton, Tultugan Festival of Maasin, Banaag Festival of Anilao, Cry of Jelicuon Festival of New Lucena, Hirinugyaw Suguidanonay of Calinog, and Pantat Festival of Zarraga. (PR)