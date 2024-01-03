Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan Festival unveils grand opening salvo

THE Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan Festival will begin on Friday, January 5, 2024, featuring teaser performances from nine diverse festivals at the Freedom Grandstand and Iloilo Provincial Capitol.

The event will showcase the Pantat Festival of Zarraga, Hirinugyaw-Suguidadonay of Calinog, Kaing of Leon, Kasag of Banate, Banaag of Anilao, Tultugan of Maasin, Saad of Leganes, Katagman of Oton, and the Cry of Jelicuon of New Lucena.

The Iloilo Provincial Government is presenting an "Opening Salvo," a precursor to the main event on January 27, 2024, aimed at showcasing the cultural richness of Iloilo province and contributing to the 2024 Iloilo Dinagyang Festival.

The Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan Festival showcases cultural diversity and embodies Iloilo's vision, "MoRProGRes Iloilo," which aims for a robust, progressive, globally competitive, and resilient province.

"Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan 2024" is a cultural event that attracts locals and tourists, showcasing Iloilo's tourism and providing a glimpse into the province's soul.

The full presentation on January 27, 2024, promises an exciting event preview.

Guests and tourists can join the Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan Festival in Iloilo City for a vibrant display of "Fun, Foodie, Friendly Iloilo." (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)