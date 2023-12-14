‘Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan’ to showcase Iloilo’s rich culture

THE “Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan” will showcase the rich culture of the Iloilo province when it hosts the 2024 Dinagyang Festival in January.

“For us, this is an opportunity to showcase the culture of the province, which is also the culture of the city. The Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan will be the display window of the festivals of our municipalities,” Governor Arthur Defensor Jr. said in his message during the official launch at SM City Iloilo Wednesday afternoon.

This is the first time the city's "Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan" will be the festival's highlight.

Nine towns will join the Kasadyahan, including the Saad Festival of Leganes, Katagman Festival of Oton, Pantat Festival of Zarraga, Cry of Jelicuon Festival of New Lucena, Kaing Festival of Leon, Tultugan Festival of Maasin, Banaag Festival of Anilao, Kasag Festival of Banate, and Hirinugyaw-Suguidadonay Festival of Calinog.

The governor added he looks forward to capturing the “Fun, Foodie, Friendly Iloilo” slogan of the province in the event.

“We will give you fun, foodie, friendly festivals in Kasadyahan sa Kabawahanan 2024 through different tribes coming from different municipalities. We will give you harmony in diversity because our slogan will bind together the tribes in different performances of the municipalities,” he added.

The festival showcase and competition will be in the afternoon of Jan. 27, which will end just in time for the start of the grand religious sadsad (merrymaking) evening of the same day at the Plaza Libertad.

The province has allocated PHP9 million in subsidy for the participating festivals.

Meanwhile, Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas, in his message delivered by Councilor Johnny Young, said the event is another milestone for the Dinagyang Festival with the provincial government as host and rebranded as Kasadyahan sa Kabanwahanan Festival from being Kasadyahan Festival.

“Through the years, Kasadyahan has been an integral part of the Dinagyang Festival and has become a traditional platform to showcase the vibrant and diverse culture of Iloilo. Over time, it has also evolved into a more immersive and engaging festival with the participation of other municipalities from other provinces in the region,” he said. (PNA)