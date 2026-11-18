A TOTAL of 10,000 Ilonggos have so far benefited from the Kaya (KAbulig sa kabuhaYAn) Program of the Iloilo City Government, which provides temporary employment and financial assistance to families amid rising petroleum prices and other economic challenges.

Implemented by the Public Employment Service Office (Peso)-Iloilo City, the program aims to reach 15,000 beneficiaries in 2026, with weekly payouts of 2,500 beneficiaries scheduled to continue until December.

Each beneficiary receives P4,000, equivalent to P400 per day for 10 days of temporary employment.

The City Government has allocated P60 million for the implementation of the program.

Under Kaya, beneficiaries participate in community-based activities, including environmental conservation, creek cleaning, and the maintenance of cleaner and safer barangays.

These activities also complement the city's Oplan Kontra Baha flood-prevention and anti-dengue campaign initiatives, allowing beneficiaries to earn income while contributing to community improvement and environmental protection.

Mayor Raisa Treñas said Kaya is part of the City Government's continuing efforts to provide immediate livelihood assistance and employment opportunities, particularly to families and vulnerable sectors facing economic difficulties.

“Luyag naton ipabatyag sa kada pamilyang Ilonggo nga ang Iloilo City Government padayon nga nagapaninguha nga may dalangpan ang pumuluyo—pinaagi sa emergency employment, oportunidad sa trabaho, kag suporta sa pinaka-vulnerable nga sektor,” the mayor said.

Through Kaya, the City Government seeks to address immediate livelihood needs while encouraging community participation in maintaining clean, safe, and resilient neighborhoods. (PR)