Kids learn, taste Ilonggo cuisine at Filipino Food Month event

CHILDREN engaged in storytelling and games during Sarap Saya: Learning, Tasting, and Loving Filipino Food held on April 10, 2026 in Barangay Monica Gym, City Proper, Iloilo City.

The activity is part of the 8th Filipino Food Month celebration, themed “Connected by Taste: Filipino Food in the Flavors of Asean.”

It aims to strengthen children’s appreciation by encouraging them to learn, explore, and embrace Ilonggo and Filipino cuisine.

Also present were Chef Sao Sopheak of Cambodia; Leny Ledesma, focal person of Iloilo City’s Unesco Creative Cities Network; MICE Iloilo City director Lea Lara; and Barangay Monica Captain Taz Espinosa.

The Filipino Food Month celebration is made possible through the collaborative efforts of the National Commission for Culture and the Arts, Unesco National Commission of the Philippines, Philippine Culinary Heritage Movement, Department of Tourism Western Visayas, Department of Agriculture Western Visayas, and the Iloilo City Government through the Iloilo City MICE Center. (PR)