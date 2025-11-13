La Paz Plaza unveils Panay’s first lighted football ground

THE Iloilo City Government, in partnership with MGEN Thermal Panay Site, Panay Energy, and One Meralco Foundation, inaugurated the P17.3-million La Paz Plaza Football Ground Lighting Project on November 12, 2025, which is the first plaza-based lighted football facility in Panay Island.

The ceremonial lighting took place at 5:15 p.m. at the La Paz Plaza Football Grounds as part of the “Paskwa sa La Paz Plaza” celebration, a yearly Christmas tradition launched by the Panay Energy Development Corporation (PEDC) in 2011.

In his welcome message, Antonio “Jun” Cabalhug, first vice president and site head of MGEN Thermal Panay Site, said the project symbolizes community resilience and collaboration.

“Our hearts are still with the people of Iloilo, who have shown remarkable strength and resilience in the face of recent challenges,” Cabalhug said, referring to the recent earthquake and typhoons that struck the city.

Cabalhug noted the ongoing collaboration with the Iloilo City Government, led by Mayor Raisa Treñas-Chu, along with their corporate partners.

“I see the first lighted public plaza football ground in all of Panay Island, where young athletes will chase their aspirations under the stars, where families will create lasting memories, and where our community will continue to shine as the football capital of the Philippines,” he said.

He emphasized that the lighting system, worth P17.3 million, was fully funded by MGEN through Panay Energy and One Meralco Foundation, with the Iloilo City Government providing the technical design and specifications.

The lighting project features internationally compliant LED technology, designed to ensure safety, energy efficiency, and sustainability.

Treñas described the project as a milestone in the city’s sports and community development programs.

“The La Paz Plaza Football Ground Lighting Project is more than just 40 powerful lights imported from China, making it the first of its kind here in our beloved city. It is a glowing symbol of what collaboration and shared dreams can achieve,” Treñas said.

The mayor said the project aligns with the city’s broader vision of “placemaking,” an initiative to transform public parks into vibrant spaces that celebrate community life and identity.

“Each plaza in our city has a story to tell, and we want every Ilonggo and every visitor to feel that story. We call it placemaking—creating spaces that reflect who we are and what we aspire to be,” Treñas said.

She said the lighted football ground will create more opportunities for sports development, tourism, and youth engagement.

“When young athletes train under bright lights for their sports tournaments—we are reminded that development is not just about structures or facilities. It’s about people. It’s about giving our youth spaces to dream and grow,” she said.

Treñas said the project reinforces Iloilo City’s reputation as the “football capital of the Philippines.”

The lighting of the La Paz Plaza Football Grounds coincided with the opening of this year’s “Paskwa sa La Paz Plaza,” which featured festive decorations and Christmas displays organized by the Iloilo City Government and PEDC.

The ceremony was attended by officials from MGEN Thermal Panay Site, One Meralco Foundation, Global Business Power, the Philippine Sports Commission, barangay leaders of La Paz District, and members of the Iloilo City Government. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)