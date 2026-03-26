Lady wanted for bomb joke arrested in Iloilo City

OPERATIVES OF Iloilo City Police Station (ICPS) 6 arrested a 34-year-old woman for a bomb joke in Barangay So-oc, Arevalo, Iloilo City, at 9:01 a.m. on March 26, 2026.

Police Colonel Wilbert Parilla, officer-in-charge of the Iloilo City Police Office (Icpo), said the suspect, "Kriz," a resident of Sto. Domingo, Arevalo District, was arrested by virtue of a warrant for violation of Presidential Decree 1727 in relation to Section 6 of Republic Act (RA) 10175, or the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012.

“Let this serve as both a lesson and a reminder that irresponsible actions have serious consequences. The Icpo does not tolerate any act that may cause panic or alarm in the community. We urge everyone to act responsibly and use their skills and capabilities for the good of society,” Parilla said.

Police Captain Michael Tuburan, officer-in-charge of ICPS 6, led the arrest following the issuance of a warrant dated March 23, 2026, by Judge Cyril R. Regalado of the Regional Trial Court 31, Iloilo City.

Court records showed that bail was set at P60,000.

Police said the case stemmed from the suspect’s dissemination of false information involving a bomb threat. Presidential Decree 1727 prohibits the willful making of threats concerning bombs, explosives, or similar devices.

Authorities said bomb jokes are serious offenses as they cause public panic and disrupt operations.

The suspect is under the custody of ICPS 6 for further legal proceedings.

The Icpo warned the public against making false bomb threats or spreading misinformation that could compromise safety.

Police officials urged residents to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to authorities.

Authorities said cases involving bomb threats, whether made physically or through digital platforms, will be dealt with under existing laws.

The Icpo continues to coordinate with other law enforcement units to strengthen intelligence monitoring and maintain security across Iloilo City. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)