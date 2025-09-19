Lamzon ends 38 years in service with retirement ceremony in Capiz

Colonel Erwin Rommel Lamzon, Assistant Division Commander for Administration of the Philippine Army’s 3rd Infantry (Spearhead) Division, formally retired on September 19, 2025, after 38 years of service during a ceremony held at Camp Macario Peralta in Jamindan, Capiz.

Lamzon is also the chief and spokesperson of 3rd Division Public Affairs Office (3DPAO).

In his retirement speech, Lamzon expressed gratitude to his family, recognizing their role throughout his military journey.

"Today, I stand before you not to mark an ending, but to honor a journey. A journey that began with a young man's dream to become a cadet and now culminates in a soldier's salute. After 38 years, five months, and 19 days of service to flag, country and people, I now retire, but not with regret, but with humility and a deep and abiding gratitude," Lamzon said.

At a retirement event, Lamzon expressed profound gratitude, stating that the recipient had provided essential strength during times of profound scarcity and brought much-needed joy during periods of greatest need. Lamzon emphasized that the retirement was a shared accomplishment, not solely an individual one, indicating a collective journey and success.

He highlighted the sacrifices made and the strength drawn from his loved ones during his years of service.

“Mommy and kids, I am going home. So, take me home where I am now should be home,” he added.

The testimonial parade and retirement ceremony honored Lamzon’s nearly four decades in uniform. The event also introduced Captain Jessie Jun Ebalan as the new spokesperson of the 3ID, succeeding Lamzon in this role.

Ebalan, a career officer, will now handle communications and public affairs for the division, ensuring continuity of engagement with the public and media.

The transition underscored the Army’s commitment to seamless leadership succession, even as it recognized the valuable service of its retiring officers.

The retirement of Lamzon was not just a farewell but a celebration of nearly four decades of commitment, courage, and sacrifice. His story highlights the enduring values of service, family, and leadership that define the men and women of the Army.

The ceremony concluded with full honors, symbolizing the Army's gratitude for his contributions and its recognition of his role in shaping the 3ID. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)