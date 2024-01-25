Landbank backs Iloilo market vendors with QR payments

IN LINE with its commitment to make cashless transactions more accessible, the Land Bank of the Philippines (Landbank) has equipped Iloilo City’s public market store owners with the capacity to accept digital payments.

Jasmin Mangalisan, a vegetable vendor at the Iloilo Terminal Market, is grateful for the increased security and efficiency in her digital transactions since adopting the use of Quick Response (QR) technology powered by Landbank.

"Ang cashless nga pagbayad sa akon dako nga bulig sa adlaw-adlaw namon nga negosyo, labi na gid sa mga holiday. Wala na sang peke nga kwarta mabaton, gamay nga sinsilyo na lang kag hapos magbayad sa akon nga mga suppliers gamit ang online transfers," Jasmin said.

(Cashless payment has become a game-changer in our day-to-day business, especially during the holidays. No more fake money scares, less bulky loose change to manage, and it’s easier to pay my suppliers through online transfers.)

Aside from the improved security, Jasmin noted the significant convenience that QR payment has afforded her since the recent rollout of PalengQR Ph Plus in Iloilo City.

"Ang kwarta na ginabayad sa akon mahapos magamit tungod sa akon Landbank account. Kag sa akon nga Landbank ATM kag Mobile Banking App, ang pagsulod kag kuha sang kwarta, mahapos na lang," she added.

(My collections are readily accessible through my Landbank account, and with my ATM card and Mobile Banking App, cash in and out is a breeze.)

The Paleng-QR Ph Plus program is spearheaded by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), which aims to promote the use of QR Ph, the national standard for electronic payments, through QR codes.

"Landbank is leveraging the transformative power of digitalization to advance cashless transactions across local markets nationwide. In partnership with the BSP and DILG, we are empowering store owners like Jasmin, as we continue to promote financial freedom for all," said Landbank President and CEO Lynette V. Ortiz.

The bank's active participation in the PalengQR Ph Plus program nationwide extends beyond Iloilo City. Since August 2022, the bank has facilitated on-the-spot account openings for market vendors, customers, and public transport drivers nationwide. (PR)