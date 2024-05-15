Lapid to provide P55M for Guimaras' infra, social welfare projects

THE Province of Guimaras will receive at least P55 million financial assistance from Senator Manuel "Lito" Lapid.

This was announced by the senator during his visit to the island on May 14, 2024.

Lapid attended the second day of the People's Fest, one of the activities for the ongoing Manggahan Festival 2024.

He visited Guimaras with his son, Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza) General Manager Mark Lapid.

The actor-politician pledged P50 million for the construction of the Guimaras Convention Center.

"Ang request ni cong. at gov. na kailangan daw po ng covered gym at upang maipagpapatuloy ang sa likod na proyekto na nangangailangan ng P50 million, 'yan po ang ibibigay natin. Siyempre, hindi ko pababayaan ang Guimaras," Lapid said.

He also extended P1 million assistance to each municipality. He said the money will be coursed through the Department of Social Welfare and Development's (DSWD) Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations (AICS) program.

Governor JC Rahman Nava expressed his gratitude toward the senator for his financial grant.

"Namangkot si senator sa aton kun ano ang kinahanglan sang probinsya. Nahibaluan nila nga subong nga tuig paga-umpisahan ang pag-ubra sang gym kaupod sang convention center. Pagkabati nila wala sang pangduha-duha nagkomitir sa aton nga magadugang sila sang Php 50 million," Nava said.

Lapid and his son were also welcomed by Representative Ma. Lucille Nava, Vice Governor John Edward Gando, members of the 10th Provincial Board, Mayor Samuel Gumarin of Buenavista, Mayor Anabelle Samaniego of Sibunag, Mayo Paul Vincent De La Cruz of Nueva Valencia, and the punong barangays from the five municipalities in the Province of Guimaras. (PR)