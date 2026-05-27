Largest solar power plant in Panay set to operate in June 2026

THE 62-megawatt peak (MWp) Ajuy Solar Project of Solaris is more than 90 percent complete and is scheduled to begin operations in June 2026 in the municipality of Ajuy, Iloilo.

Solaris said the project is expected to become the largest solar power plant in Panay once completed and is seen to improve power supply reliability while providing competitive renewable energy prices to the grid.

The company said the National Government and the Department of Energy (DOE) recognized the 62 MWp Solaris Ajuy Solar Project as an “energy project of national significance.”

The project is also part of the Green Energy Auction Program (Geap).

Solaris also acknowledged the support of various local government units (LGUs), which facilitated regulatory, permitting, land reclassification, and conversion processes in compliance with national and local requirements.

“The strong support of the local government unit of Ajuy, the Provincial Government of Iloilo, partner agencies, and host communities contributed significantly to the progress of the project,” the company said.

Around 700 workers were employed during the construction phase of the solar power plant, with many of them coming from Ajuy and nearby towns.

The company said additional jobs and long-term opportunities are expected once the facility becomes fully operational.

With the continued development of renewable energy projects in the province, Iloilo is also emerging as a renewable energy hub in the Visayas region. (Leo Solinap)